CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Lifted to “Buy” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CHH opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. CENTRIC HEALTH has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.35.

About CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

