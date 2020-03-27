Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,711.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00009988 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $472,319.04 and approximately $26,711.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.04864570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036716 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011008 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.