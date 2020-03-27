Citigroup Lowers Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $234.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,581,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.