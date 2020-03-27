Citigroup Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $240.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $252.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

NYSE:EW opened at $194.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

