Citigroup Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $130.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $92.39 on Friday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.78.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

