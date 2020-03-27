Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NET stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -28.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $578,169.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock worth $47,702,433 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

