Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$96.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$116.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$107.50.

Shares of CCA opened at C$89.96 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$84.32 and a twelve month high of C$120.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$586.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 7.9000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

