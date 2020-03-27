Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after buying an additional 716,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after buying an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $110.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

