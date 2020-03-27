Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $32.01 on Friday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.