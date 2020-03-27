Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €78.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.32 ($124.79).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €68.77 ($79.97) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.98. Continental has a one year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a one year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.