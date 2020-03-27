Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $318.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $318.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

COO stock opened at $269.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.62 and its 200 day moving average is $313.78. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

