Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Donald A. Foss Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total transaction of $985,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,268,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.44. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

