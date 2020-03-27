Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Natera worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10,712.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,420 shares of company stock worth $5,867,670 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.