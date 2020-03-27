Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $518,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of -221.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $7,898,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Datadog by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Datadog by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

