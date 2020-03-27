Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Michael James Callahan sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $1,614,200.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $2,426,400.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,173,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,951,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

