David Watson Acquires 25,000 Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) insider David Watson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £78,500 ($103,262.30).

Shares of LON:TRY opened at GBX 300 ($3.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 423.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.14. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 497.83 ($6.55). The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

