Deutsche Bank Reiterates €490.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €615.00 ($715.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €575.07 ($668.69).

KER opened at €492.35 ($572.50) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €500.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €519.18. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

