Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 78.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

FANG stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

