Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 860 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.17.

BIIB opened at $304.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.18 and a 200 day moving average of $283.68. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

