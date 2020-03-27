Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

