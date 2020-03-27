ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Issues Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.