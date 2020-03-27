Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Director Gerald A. Spector Acquires 100,000 Shares

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $31.66 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,714,000 after acquiring an additional 491,147 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after buying an additional 1,603,545 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,790,000 after buying an additional 693,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after purchasing an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,232,000 after purchasing an additional 688,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

