First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

