Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.38, 111,694 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 150,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

