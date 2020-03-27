FTX Token (FTT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00036716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $234.14 million and $2.17 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.04864570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065072 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011008 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,637,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,764,834 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

