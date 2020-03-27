Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.