Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GSEU opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

