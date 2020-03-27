Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

GSIE opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

