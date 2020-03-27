Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

