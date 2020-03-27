Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00786.

GVIP opened at $52.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $70.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

