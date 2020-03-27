Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

