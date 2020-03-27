Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GFIN opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

