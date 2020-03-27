Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

