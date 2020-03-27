Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (GMAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GMAN stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

