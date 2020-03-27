Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

