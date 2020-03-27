Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 13,474 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $608,351.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $166,648.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $4,522.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,000,532.56.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,523,668.81.

On Monday, February 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $1,323,770.28.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 21,026 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $948,272.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $1,402,825.20.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $620,079.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $47.94 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $703.23 million, a P/E ratio of 122.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

