Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 207,493 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 530,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 190,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $15.57 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

