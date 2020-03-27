Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci Sells 19,100 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

