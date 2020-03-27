Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

NYSE:HAL opened at $6.46 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after purchasing an additional 555,326 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

