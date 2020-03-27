Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Sells £11,406.72 in Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89).

On Thursday, March 12th, Sarah Booth sold 4,456 shares of Hammerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07), for a total value of £6,995.92 ($9,202.74).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 94.08 ($1.24) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.36. The firm has a market cap of $712.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. Hammerson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 82.22 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hammerson plc will post 3054.2594228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMSO. Bank of America cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.69 ($3.25).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

