Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ROUS stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

