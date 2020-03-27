HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FUL opened at $26.64 on Friday. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in HB Fuller by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in HB Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

