Head to Head Contrast: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) vs. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Sesen Bio N/A -527.20% -32.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Sesen Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -3.05 Sesen Bio $430,000.00 157.28 -$107.50 million ($0.39) -1.58

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sesen Bio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sesen Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Sesen Bio has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 265.91%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sesen Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Sesen Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). It is also developing Volixibat, an investigational oral inhibitor of ASBT, a protein that is primarily responsible for recycling bile acids from the intestine to the liver. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Foster City, California.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

