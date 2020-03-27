Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 1.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were up 1.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.62, approximately 25,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 712,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Specifically, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.