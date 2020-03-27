HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,597 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,813. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

