HM Payson & Co. Has $4.79 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.69. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

