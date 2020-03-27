HM Payson & Co. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,185,000 after buying an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,139,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,019,000 after buying an additional 51,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.91 and its 200-day moving average is $240.68. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

