HM Payson & Co. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $199,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,210. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

