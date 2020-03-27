HM Payson & Co. Sells 675 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

