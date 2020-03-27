Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huazhu Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

HTHT stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

